Interactive and immersive art at St. Petersburg museum: 'Such a unique experience'

article

If you're wondering where imagination and technology intersect with art, there's a museum in St. Petersburg that's perfect for you.

"We want people to understand that you can interact and immerse yourself into art and not just look at it.," said Sarah Hardin, Marketing Manager of Fairgrounds St. Pete. "You can touch, you can smell, you can feel the art, and you can hear the sounds."

Fairgrounds St. Pete is a 15,000 square foot immersive art museum that's been around for three years.

READ: Tampa artist creates photograph-like paintings of celebrities

"We are the first immersive art experience in the Tampa Bay Area, so we always try to get people to come out here and see what it is, because it's not like any other museum you'll see in the area," Hardin explained.

There are twenty immersive spaces.

"We have a kaleidoscope, we have an upside-down swimming pool hanging from the ceiling. We have a giant spaceship in the form of a twisty tree. We have a room filled with shrimp and a six-foot tall shrimp cocktail," Hardin added.

The exhibits get visitors talking.

"I really did enjoy it," said Sierra Green. "It made me feel like a little kid again."

"It was so great to see, like the different art styles of different artists from diverse backgrounds come together to create a cohesive but also such a unique experience," added Anna Popham.

READ: Bay Area firefighter uses sculpting to alleviate stress: 'Creative outlets are important for everybody'

It's an illuminating experience blending creativity and technology to enhance the senses.

"We have activations and technology incorporated into every single piece there is, there's a lot of different hidden elements and like storylines for people to follow. But everything that we do at Fairgrounds, St. Pete celebrates a Florida story," Hardin said.

Four co-founders founded the project. They have more than 70 artists.

For more information, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter