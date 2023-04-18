Investigators search for person of interest after body found burning in Ruskin field

Investigators are searching for a person of interest after a body was found burning in an open field in Ruskin over the weekend.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said their homicide investigation began after 8 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies responded to the open field behind a residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue after receiving a call about a "mannequin on fire."

RELATED: Burning body discovered at ‘jarring scene’ in Ruskin, deputies say

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the flames, which is when deputies determined it was a deceased person.

Investigators said the victim was found with upper body trauma, but due to the severity of the burns, they haven't been able to identify them.

Pictured: Person of interest investigators are searching for in the Ruskin homicide. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Now, detectives said they want to speak with who they believe is a person of interest in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the case or who may know the identity of the person of interest is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.