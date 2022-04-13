Investigators search for SUV, passenger connected to Land O' Lakes deadly hit-and-run crash

Investigators are continuing to look for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who hit and killed an adult in a Land O' Lakes parking lot on Monday.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office released a picture of the Jeep Wrangler involved in the hit-and-run crash as well as a photo of a passenger who was inside the SUV.

The adult was run over by the Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot of a now permanently closed dance and gymnastics academy off Venezia Drive near SR 54, according to detectives. The adult died, and the driver left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run crash is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line by calling 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online: https://pascosheriff.com/tips/