Investigators search for thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of concession items from Palmetto center

The Palmetto Youth Center football team is asking for the community’s support not just in the stands at Saturday’s game, but also to help find who police said stole thousands of dollars worth of items from their concession stand.

"It’s very unfortunate, very, very unfortunate for individuals to come into a non-profit youth agency that serves the underserved community and feel like they want to take from the youth that we are attempting to impact," Reggie Bellamy, the center’s executive director, said.

Bellamy said the suspects stole a couple thousand dollars worth of items, including snacks, hot dogs, two coolers and a couple of burners for the fryers.

"I went to the refrigerator and was like, ‘Hey, nothing's in here,’" he said. "I made some phone calls like, ‘Where's everything,’" Bellamy said.

The Palmetto Police Department said the burglary happened on September 21 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The agency is asking for the public’s help identifying a few suspects.

Money from the concession stand’s sales supports the sports programs at the center, including the cheer program that’s getting ready for its next competition.

"Our football program impacts about 200, 220 kids. We have five football teams, and we have five cheer teams to support them. And when the funds that come in support their uniforms and some of the things that they need in order for them to have a successful impact," Bellamy said.

He said the suspects forced their way into the concession stand through a back door that was locked. They’ve since added a second lock.

As they get ready for Saturday’s football game, Bellamy has a message for the suspects and for the community.

"My heart goes out to them. It's unfortunate. Society is very, very tough. There are a lot of challenges right now," Bellamy said. "The individual that we saw looking in the camera, the world is going to see you before it's over with. What we want to do is don't make that mistake again and want that individual to be held accountable. I would ask our community, anyone that can identify these individuals to reach out to the Palmetto Police Department."

Bellamy said they’re grateful to community members who’ve donated to the concession stand and to the sports programs.

The Palmetto Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Rogers at 941-721-2000 extension 6365 or email jrogers@palmettopolice.com. You can also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.