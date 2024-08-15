Investigators search for suspect after Tampa gas station shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a gas station in Tampa Thursday evening.
The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven located at 10906 Nebraska Avenue.
READ: Trucker texted 'I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter' before plowing into group outside club: TPD
Prior to the shooting, officials said there was an argument inside the store over someone cutting in line. According to officers, it ended with a suspect shooting a person in the ankle.
The suspect involved is not in custody, and TPD said they are searching for them. They have not released the identity or details of the suspect.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter