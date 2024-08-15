Investigators search for suspect after Tampa gas station shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a gas station in Tampa Thursday evening.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened at the 7-Eleven located at 10906 Nebraska Avenue.

Prior to the shooting, officials said there was an argument inside the store over someone cutting in line. According to officers, it ended with a suspect shooting a person in the ankle.

The suspect involved is not in custody, and TPD said they are searching for them. They have not released the identity or details of the suspect.

