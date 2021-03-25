‘It makes our blood boil’: 2 elderly residents in Polk County scammed out of more than $65,000

Detectives in Polk County are warning residents after two Winter Haven women, both over the age of 80, were scammed and lost thousands of dollars.

In the first case, detectives said an 85-year-old woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be her son, saying he was arrested after a car accident.

"He gave her the name and number of his ‘lawyer,’" according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. "She ended up making two separate cash withdrawals of $18,800, and handing it over to a ‘courier’ sent to her by the ‘lawyer.’ She eventually reached her son and realized none of that was true. Unfortunately, her money is gone."

The victim notified the agency on March 13, detectives said.

Ten days later, the daughter of an 83-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office after her mother withdrew $30,000 from the bank within two days.

"The elderly victim told her daughter that she was contacted by her ‘grandson's attorney’ saying that the grandson had been arrested and needed bail money," according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

However, that too was a scam, officials said.

"People who prey on victims like this are scum," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "These victims will likely never get their money back, even if we can identify and arrest the scammers. It just makes our blood boil."

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided the following tips on how to avoid scams like this and encouraged relatives to share it with their loved ones: