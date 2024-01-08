'It'll change the whole atmosphere': Public workshop being held for Siesta Key 'mega hotel'

Siesta Key can be a wonderful source of relaxation. But, not lately for those who live here like Jacob Klingensmith.

"A lot of people aren’t liking it too much," he said.

He is talking about a plan by Benderson Development to tear down a plaza in the village and build a 210-room hotel which would be 85-feet high or around eight stories.

"It will bring a lot more traffic, but at the same time, traffic. Traffic is traffic. There is only one way in and one way out," he said.

In November, Sarasota County Commissioners moved forward to pursue changes to their comprehensive plan, including allowing unlimited density for hotels on Siesta Key.

"I want the most latitude possible. I've said over and over on this dais there's substitute for a good project," said Commissioner Mike Moran.

Not everyone is on board. That includes Cindy Warren who is visiting from Lafayette, Indiana.

"Absolutely not. It’ll change the whole atmosphere," she said.

If the hotel goes through, she said she would likely find another beach community to visit.

"I like this little village so much. Come down here more than one time, I can’t imagine it being different," said Warren.

There are several steps that the Benderson Development will have to go through before the proposal comes back to the County Commission for a decision.

Some residents are concerned if the Benderson hotel is approved it’ll pave the way for additional "mega hotels" on Siesta Key.

"Almost every commercial property on Siesta Key can turn into a mega hotel. You’ll have these towers all over the south village area, even Turtle Beach area and of course, mid-Siesta Key as well," said Lourdes Ramirez.

Lourdes Ramirez the president of Protect Siesta Key remains concerned about public safety.

She won two legal challenges fighting another high density proposal for the Calle Miramar high density proposal and is already prepared to face another legal battle.

The public workshop for the Benderson Development hotel will be held Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.

"For the developers to now want to change those laws and eliminate those laws and say we just want to build what we want to build is frustrating, we barely got the decision, and they’re already making changes," she said.

A public workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9 for the proposed 163-room for Calle Miramar.