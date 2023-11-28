Residents voice their concerns as Sarasota County commission votes on allowing high density hotel

article

Siesta Key residents filled the Sarasota County commission wearing white shirts and speaking out as a unified voice.

"If you allow an eight-story building, one you’re going to have to allow the entire corridor to be developed," said one resident.

Plans for an 85 foot, 210 room hotel off Ocean Boulevard in the heart of Siesta Key Village were submitted by Kimley-Horn on behalf of Benderson Development.

"You have to understand your responsibility is to the people, not to the developers and their greed," shared another resident.

Allowing the high density hotel would mean changing the county’s comprehensive plan. The commission went along with it two years ago, but Siesta Key resident Lourdes Ramirez challenged the decision in court and Sarasota County lost.

"We’ve already been on the losing end of a lawsuit, and I’m not comfortable changing for unlimited density on Siesta Key," explained Commissioner Mike Smith.

Despite hearing concerns about safety, traffic and hurricanes from residents, commissioners voted three to one to move forward with the applicant’s process request.

Commissioner Smith voted against, while Commissioner Joe Neunder was not present.

"I want the most latitude possible. I’ve said over and over on this dais there’s no substitute for a good project," said Commissioner Mike Moran.

Moving forward will bring a number of meetings, including resident and public input.

"Our fight is for public safety, for understanding Siesta Key cannot handle anymore," said Ramirez.

Ramirez said using information she’s gathered over the past two years, she is once more gearing up for a fight that is far from over.

"This might have to go all the way through litigation. I think it’s important to recognize that we don’t know and can’t trust what the county commission will do so we have to look forward and past that," she said.

There were two additional hotel plans with smaller density changes that were being asked for consideration.

County commissioners only agreed to look at the largest plan, the Benderson hotel.