'It's time to come back': Local churches expect more in-person worship for Easter Sunday

Many local congregations are expecting more in-person worshippers compared to the last two years this Easter Sunday. For some, this may be the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"I think that's like one of those milestones that, OK, it's time to come back. It's Easter. And of course, for the churches, that's Super Bowl weekend, right? The cornerstone of our faith, the resurrection of Jesus," Craig Altman, lead pastor of Grace Family Church said.

Grace Family Church, like many other congregations, closed its doors at the height of the pandemic. Pastor Altman said they're almost back to its pre-pandemic attendance, and he's expecting Easter will help.

"So, we're expecting really big crowds at all of our campuses and really maybe that first step coming back for many," Altman said.

Doctors said with current COVID-19 immunity and vaccination rates a lot has changed since the start of the pandemic, and people are starting to feel more comfortable.

"If you remember two years ago, basically everything was canceled, and we were all hiding out in our homes," Dr. Thomas Unnasch, distinguished University of South Florida Health professor, said. "Last year, people had started to turn up, but we were still doing a lot of masking and social distancing. And I think this year is going to be pretty much almost a return to normal."

Advertisement

Grace Family Church has seven locations throughout the Tampa Bay area. They will offer online services and multiple in-person services to accommodate expected crowds this weekend.