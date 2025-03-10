Jackson House Foundation seeks engineers, architects to restore historic building

The Brief Tampa’s Jackson House is one step closer to being renovated. The Jackson House Foundation says now that it has the support of the Tampa City Council, it is searching for the right group of architects and engineers to restore the historic building. According to the Foundation, community members want to see music incorporated into the restoration or dedicated to specific room. There's also interest in making it into somewhat of a community center with resources as well as a rentable venue for events.



The Jackson House, which housed notable African Americans during segregation, holds more than 100 years of history within its walls. The now-dilapidated building still stands but is in desperate need of renovation and last week the city of Tampa took a step forward in making that happen.

Big picture view:

Plans to restore the historic Jackson House in downtown Tampa are moving forward. After delays from the pandemic and a destructive hurricane season, the Jackson House Foundation says it is the closest it's been to making the restoration a reality.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tampa's historic Jackson House could be close to restoration

The Jackson House Foundation says it has the full support of the Tampa City Council after meeting with them last week. The foundation is now looking for the right group of engineers and architects who have the right kind of experience to preserve a historic structure like the Jackson House.

The Jackson House was one of the only places visiting African Americans could stay during segregation.

"Whatever is given to us, we're going to work with it, and we cannot, we will not, it is not even conceivably possible for us to wait any longer to start doing something. And that's why we put our RFQ out. We're moving," Jackson House Foundation Chair Carolyn Collins stated.

As Collins explains, the foundation has put out an RFQ to the public, or a request for qualifications, essentially calling on architects and engineers who have experience restoring historic structures. Once it has the right group of architects and engineers, it can start implementing its restoration plans.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

On Saturday, they held their first in-person information session with the public since the pandemic where residents weighed in on how they would like to see the Jackson House restored.

During the segregation era, it was one of the only places visiting African Americans could stay. Well-known figures like Ella Fitzgerald, Martin Luther King Jr., James Brown and Ray Charles have all stayed at the Jackson House.

What they're saying:

"What we are doing is we are returning and restoring history for future generations. I really have nothing to do with starting something new. We are continuing something that's over 100 years old, and we're going to make sure that that history is told," Collins said.

What's next:

Collins said community members want to see music incorporated into the restoration or dedicated to specific rooms. There's also interest in making it into somewhat of a community center with resources as well as a rentable venue for events.

READ: Woman dies after falling out of golf cart, driver charged with DUI manslaughter: FHP

"What we are doing is, restoring a historic house that has made an impact both economically, musically and in any way, form and fashion from an educational perspective," Collins said.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: