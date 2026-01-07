Reminder to Florida drivers: January is 'Move Over Month'

The Brief Officials are reminding drivers that January is Move Over Month in the state of Florida. Under Florida’s "Move Over law," drivers are required to move over a lane or decrease their speed to 20 MPH below the posted limit. Last year, Florida’s Move Over Law expanded to include any vehicle parked on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, emergency flares, or visible emergency signage.



Officials are reminding drivers that January is Move Over Month in the state of Florida. The "Move Over Act" was originally enacted in 2002 to help protect law enforcement officers, first responders and others on the side of the roadway.

Under Florida’s Move Over law, drivers are required to move over a lane or decrease their speed to 20 mph below the posted limit.

Last year, the law expanded to include any vehicle parked on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, emergency flares or visible emergency signage.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, over the years, we have seen many state troopers, other law enforcement officers and service professionals injured or killed by someone not giving them the room to work," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "These are preventable crashes that not only take our officers away from their families, but it also takes members of our communities, who gave freely to make Florida a safer place to live and travel. Please remember to slow down and move over. Lives depend on it."

(Courtesy: FHP)

"Your Florida Highway Patrol and our law enforcement colleagues remain steadfast in our mission to protect and serve the people of Florida every minute of every day," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. "We urge every driver to slow down and move over when approaching flashing lights. It’s not just the law. Moving over is common sense, common courtesy, and a simple action that can prevent a 100% preventable tragedy. Whether it’s law enforcement, emergency responders, tow trucks, or utility vehicles—slow down and move over. Your decision can be the difference between life and death."

Why you should care:

Officials say the simple act of moving over can make Florida’s roadways so much safer.

By the numbers:

In 2024, there were 205 crashes, and more than 17,500 citations were issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.

Courtesy: FLHSMV

Violating the Move Over law can result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record.