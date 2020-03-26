Joe Biden: Florida governor hasn't taken 'strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop' coronavirus outbreak

Former Vice President Joe Biden is weighing in on the Sunshine State's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying Floridians deserves "science-based action" from Governor Ron DeSantis, reports the Miami Herald.

According to a statement issued by Biden, the Democratic primary frontrunner, he is calling on DeSantis to take more action as other governors in America issue stay-at-home orders.

"While other large states continue to take strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Florida has not," the Democratic primary frontrunner said in a statement Wednesday. "I urge Governor DeSantis to let the experts speak to the public and explain why this is the case. In this moment of growing uncertainty and anxiety, Floridians want -- and deserve -- to hear from the public health officials leading the charge.”

DeSantis has been resistant to impose a statewide shutdown as New York, California and Illinois have done. Instead, he has pushed incremental measures in hard-hit counties. Nearly a third of Florida's counties have no COVID-19 cases, but most are smaller and more rural than other counties.

He also ordered all airline passengers coming from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days, including those who have traveled to the New York City area in the past three weeks.