Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer will be performing at Amalie Arena in October

Due to the success of his current solo acoustic tour, John Mayer has set a new leg for fall 2023, which will include a stop at Amalie Arena on Friday, October 13, at 8:00 p.m.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special piano and electric guitar performances. He will make stops in arenas throughout the United States, with U.K. and European dates to be announced at a later date.

Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home" and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

Mayer's latest tour will include rare acoustic sets featuring his past hits. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.

Ticket presale for the concert starts on March 29 at 9:00 a.m. and runs through Thursday, March 30, at 10:00 p.m.

Fans can receive a unique access code for presale tickets by clicking here.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available, which will include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour by Charity Auctions Today. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including Mayer’s Heart and Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

