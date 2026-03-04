Tampa's Judeo Christian Health Center prescribing hope for uninsured working patients

The Brief A Tampa free clinic is helping uninsured working people who make too much for government assistance but cannot afford private insurance. The Judeo Christian Health Center runs entirely on volunteers and donations, offering care that goes beyond basic checkups. Leaders say the greatest need is ongoing volunteer support and community donations to sustain services and supplies.



For far too many hardworking people, getting sick is terrifying because health insurance is out of reach.

At the Judeo Christian Health Center in Tampa, volunteers are stepping in to fill that gap.

The backstory:

Doctor Mark Morris spent his career as a pediatrician, and instead of easing into retirement, he now treats uninsured patients who have nowhere else to go.

"This is the best job I’ve ever had because I have a small number of patients and I can spend as much time with them as I need to," Morris said.

The clinic serves working people who earn too much to qualify for government assistance but still cannot afford private insurance.

What they're saying:

Medical Director Sylvia Campbell says the need is urgent, especially for patients battling chronic illnesses like diabetes, lung disease and high blood pressure.

"Health care should be a right, not a privilege," Campbell said, adding that without medication and treatment, many of their patients would not survive.

The clinic offers more than basic checkups, including dental care, eye care and specialized testing. It receives zero government dollars and relies entirely on donations and volunteers, a model staff members say reflects a community that refuses to let its neighbors suffer.

What you can do:

The clinic’s doctors and staff say the biggest need is sustained volunteer support, especially medical professionals who can donate time and expertise.

Community donations help cover costs for services and supplies, since the clinic does not receive government funding.

Click here for more information on how to volunteer or donate.