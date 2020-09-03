Judge delays sentencing former Port Richey mayor until other legal troubles are settled

The former mayor of Port Richey, Dale Massad, was supposed to be sentenced Thursday afternoon after being found guilty of obstructing justice, but the judge decided she wants to settle his other legal troubles before that happens.

In early 2019, officers went to arrest Massad and search his home, accusing him of operating on people in his garage without a medical license.

When he didn’t answer the door, a SWAT team blasted through and Massad shot at them. In an interview from jail, Massad said he shot a gun towards them in self-defense because he’s had his home broken into in the past and he had no idea it was a SWAT team there to arrest him.

“I heard this stuff and I’m yelling who is it who is it! I’m groggy its 4:30 am. I just jumped out of bed and I’m scared to death,” Massad said in 2019.

Massad has already been found guilty of obstructing justice after calling Port Richey’s interim Mayor Terrence Rowe to get him to intimidate a witness. He’ll now be sentenced later on that case. Denis DeVlaming, his attorney, said he’s older and wants him home on bond until that happens.

“Let him go home during this COVID problem. COVID is now solidly in the jail,” DeVlaming said during Thursday’s hearing.

The judge denied the latest request for bond. The trial for attempted murder of the five police officers will take place in January.