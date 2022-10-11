Julie Schenecker tries to convince judge she deserves new trial in two teenaged kids murders

Convicted killer Julie Schenecker was back in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday. Schenecker was found guilty of killing her two teenaged children eight years ago, and now, she's hoping to convince a judge that she deserves a new trial.

Schenecker is trying to show the judge that her former lawyers made so many mistakes that she deserves a do-over in court. The judge is now weighing that decision.

One expert who could help her case is Dr. Daniel Buffington, a clinical pharmacologist. He was never called as a witness by the defense during Schenecker's trial and had plenty to say.

RELATED: Hillsborough judge to decide if Julie Schenecker will get a new trial for killing her two kids

"I would be able to explain the differences in the medications, there establish adverse side effects, complications," Buffington testified virtually.

However, Schenecker's former attorney, Hillsborough County Public Defender Jennifer Spradley took the stand last week and said Buffington had limitations and could have hurt her case.

"I don’t believe his expertise rose to the level of testifying for insanity in this case," she testified.

The doctor disputed that when he was asked if his testimony would have lined up with other defense experts. He said it would not only line up, but also explain the impact of those findings.

Many remember the jarring video of Schenecker shaking uncontrollably after her arrest for killing her children, 16-year-old Calyx and 13-year-old Beau. She was convicted in their murders back in January 2011.

PREVIOUS: Mother convicted of killing two kids asks Tampa judge for new trial

Calyx was shot in the bedroom while working on homework, while Beau was shot in the family SUV while riding home with his mother. At the time, Schenecker admitted to shooting her kids, because they talked back and were "too mouthy".

All of that evidence could be shown to a new jury if the judge rules in Schenecker's favor. The judge could enter a written ruling in the next few weeks.