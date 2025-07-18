Jurassic Quest brings life-sized dinosaurs to Tampa fairgrounds this weekend

The Brief Jurassic Quest, the nation’s largest dinosaur experience, is now open at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The exhibit features more than 80 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs. The event runs through Sunday, July 20.



A prehistoric adventure has arrived in Tampa as Jurassic Quest opens at the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The nationally touring exhibit is known as the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience in North America, featuring more than 80 life-sized, roaring, moving animatronic dinosaurs, from the towering T-Rex to the spiky Stegosaurus.

"We're super-excited to bring you our live animatronic dinosaurs," said Brainy Beth, a Dinosaur Trainer with Jurassic Quest. "You will be able to walk through our dinosaurs, say hello to prehistoric creatures that are the accurate sizes and have an absolute blast while doing it."

In addition to the massive creatures, Jurassic Quest includes interactive shows, fossil digs, science stations, and a soft-play area called "Triceratots" designed for younger dino fans.

Families can also enjoy baby dino encounters and dinosaur rides.

