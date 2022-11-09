Murder victim’s last moments played for jury at boyfriend’s death penalty trial

On Wednesday, jurors in the death penalty trial of Matthew Terry were shown surveillance video showing Kay Baker’s last hours of life.

On the evening of May 27, Baker appeared happy and carefree. She's having a couples night out with her boyfriend Matthew Terry at the Landing Bar and Grill in Valrico.

Prosecutors say, hours later she would be dead. They say Terry stabbed the elementary school math teacher to death in a jealous rage.

Kelly Andrews and her husband were with Baker and Terry at the bar that night. She remembers Terry was jealous, accusing Baker of dancing with another man at the bar. She denied it, but Terry didn’t believe her.

"I remember him saying something strange, along the lines of, 'I want to protect my queen and my kingdom.’ I’m telling him he was being jealous and just to stop," recalled Andrews.

In the video played by prosecutors, you see Baker walk up to Andrews and begin dancing. A man in a white shirt can be seen pumping his arms in the air and dancing as he passed the two women.

That occurs as Terry walks out of the bathroom and prosecutor Justin Diaz says that sets a deadly plan into motion.

"He said, 'just own up to it', Andrews remembered.

"Mr. Terry said 'just own up to it?’ asked prosecutor Diaz.

"Yes," responded Andrews.

"Who did that comment appear directed at?' asked Diaz.

"Kay," answered Andrews.

Andrews said Terry’s accusations continued. Baker gives goodbye hugs to the Andrews, and they leave the bar.

Minutes later, Baker calls Andrews and sends a final text message which she reads out loud to the jury.

"It says, ' lol sorry for that. So dumb. All good now', Andrews said.

Thirty minutes after that text, Baker's lifeless body was discovered in a neighbor’s yard in Lithia.

On Wednesday, the judge also ruled that Terry’s ex-girlfriend will be allowed to testify.

The woman says she was nearly killed by Terry and he served three years in prison for that attack in Michigan.

It’s a big win for prosecutors.

The trial continues on Thursday.