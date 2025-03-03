Jury selected in trial against woman accused of killing beloved Bradenton ‘peace walker’ in hit-and-run

The Brief Jury selection wrapped up in the case against a woman accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Bradenton man known as the "Peace walker." Teresa Zeppi is accused of driving a Lincoln Navigator in 2020 when Joseph Dralus, Sr., was hit and killed. Zeppi nearly avoided a trial after striking a plea deal with prosecutors, but the State withdrew that offer late last month.



Jury selection wrapped up Monday in the trial of a woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bradenton man, known in the community as the "Peace walker."

Florida Highway Patrol said Teresa Zeppi was behind the wheel of a Lincoln Navigator in 2020 when she hit and killed Joseph Dralus, Sr., 82, and later stopped to wipe evidence from her front bumper.

The backstory:

Zeppi, now 60, was arrested in 2022 following a lengthy FHP investigation.

Dralus was known in the Northwest Bradenton community as the "Peace Walker," as his family said he would greet each passerby with a smile and a peace sign during his daily walks.

What they're saying:

During jury selection, Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Peter Dubensky gave potential jurors clear instructions on how they should view Zeppi entering trial.

"When I say she's presumed innocent, I mean, at this point, you have no reason to consider otherwise," Dubensky said. "The State is obviously prepared to give you reasons to consider otherwise, and you will consider those reasons and then weigh them by the standard we discussed previously: beyond a reasonable doubt."

Dig deeper:

Zeppi nearly avoided a trial after striking a plea deal with the state, but prosecutors withdrew that offer late last month.

Dralus' family told FOX 13 they considered the deal a miscarriage of justice.

Zeppi's attorney, meanwhile, has indicated he plans to argue she didn't know she'd hit someone and did not attempt to hide her SUV.

What's next:

Opening statements will happen Tuesday morning, and the trial is expected to last until at least Thursday.

