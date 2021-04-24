"Justice is a pattern; it's not an event," Black Lives Matter holds a rally and solidarity march in Tampa

Black Lives Matter protestors are taking to the streets Saturday to call for justice. It comes days after the conviction of Derek Chauvin and the passage of a controversial anti-riot bill.

People could be seen chanting with signs in hand calling for justice.

"Part of the conversation definitely needs to be that justice is a pattern. It's not an event," Black Lives Matter Tampa Co-Founder Donna Davis said.

A few hundred people came together Saturday at Cyrus Greene Park in Tampa to make their voices heard. It comes just days after a Minnesota jury found former Police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd and also just days after Governor DeSantis signed the controversial anti-riot bill, which enhances penalties for crimes committed during a riot...

"If we trust that our constitution can allow for social evolution then we expect it to protect us. They wrote descent into it. It's there for a reason. Descent is not just an aspect of democracy, it is foundational and fundamental to our democracy," Davis said.

Already, a Florida non-profit has filed a lawsuit against the Governor in response to the new law. Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court, arguing the law violates First Amendment protections.

Meanwhile, Davis says they're continuing to demonstrate peace in the name of justice.

"George Floyd's case was adjudicated with his humanity at the center. We have established a system of justice in this country when all cases a adjudicated with the humanity of the individual at the center," Davis said.

