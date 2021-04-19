Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference with Sheriff Grady Judd, law enforcement officials

article

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is among those scheduled to be at a press conference with Florida’s governor.

Monday morning, the governor’s office announced Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold the event at 10 a.m. at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven.

Sheriff Judd, Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Danny Burgess, Representative Juan Fernandez-Barquin, and other law enforcement officials are expected to be present.

While the governor's office did not mention a topic for the press conference in their news release, DeSantis did give a preview a few days ago about what's on his agenda this week.

The top of his list includes signing into law an anti-riot bill that would enhance penalities for riot-related looting and violence.

"You can’t have any violence in the state of Florida. I think signing that bill will give us more reinforcements to make sure," DeSantis previously said. "But I think Floridians draw the line, you know, we want robust debate- if you want to go out there and make your voice be heard, do it. There’s nothing wrong with that. But the minute you see someone’s business start to get trashed, someone get assaulted. That’s totally unacceptable."

Last week, the Florida Senate signed off on the controversial protest bill, HB 1, sending it to the governor's desk.

The sweeping proposal, titled "Combating Public Disorder," would create a new crime of "mob intimidation," enhance penalties for riot-related looting and violence and create an affirmative defense for individuals who injure or kill violent protesters.

It was presented by DeSantis last year after the death of George Florida led to nationwide protests and riots.

Millions of Americans took to the streets following the death of Floyd, a 36-year-old Black man who died in May after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes. Chauvin is now on trial for Floyd’s alleged murder.

The Senate devoted nearly three hours Thursday to an emotionally charged debate on the measure with a single Republican --- Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg --- ultimately crossing party lines and joining Democrats in voting against the bill.

The bill also addresses the destruction of "memorials," an issue that has drawn heavy attention after statues of people associated with slavery were torn down or destroyed following Floyd’s death.

The bill would create a new felony crime that would prohibit people from defacing, damaging, destroying or pulling down memorials or historic property if the damage is more than $200. The bill would require people convicted of the crimes to pay for restoration or replacement of the property.

HB 1 would also set up a citizens appeal process when cities and counties try to reduce police budgets in response to riots. However, those who oppose the bill says that it does seem to fall silent on consequences for police officers during riots.

The measure also would create a new felony crime of "aggravated rioting" that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

House and Senate leaders released the proposal on Jan. 6, hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent certification of states’ election results in Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report