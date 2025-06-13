'Juvenile delinquent' accused of firing shots in 'ambush' after arranging fight on social media: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies say Jonathan Granados, 16, arranged a fight with a 19-year-old on social media. Investigators say Granados showed up with a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim's Chevy Malibu. Granados has a previous carjacking conviction on his record and faces several new charges, including attempted murder.



A 16-year-old convicted felon is facing a long list of new charges after Polk County deputies say he arranged a fight with another teen on social media, then showed up with a gun and opened fire.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on April 2, 2025, at True Roofers on North Frontage Rd. after workers called saying they found shell casings on the ground.

Surveillance video showed a Chevy Malibu arriving in the parking lot, according to deputies, followed by someone approaching the vehicle and firing multiple shots before running away.

Investigators say they identified the driver as a 19-year-old who claimed someone shot at his car while it was parked outside his home and it was sleeping. PCSO says he admitted to lying after being told about the surveillance footage.

Dig deeper:

The 19-year-old told deputies that he drove to True Roofers after texting someone else back and forth to set up a fight there.

Detectives say they reviewed messages and identified the shooter as Jonathan Granados, 16, who had arranged for the fight to take place at his home before diverting because of a nearby law enforcement presence.

Messages showed that both people agreed not to bring guns, according to deputies, but Granados "used ambush tactics" and opened fire, hitting the 19-year-old's car. No one was injured.

PCSO says a search of Granados' home uncovered a loaded Glock modified with a "switch," which he admitted to using, adding he "felt like Superman" when he fired the shots.

Mugshot of Jonathan Granados. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Deputies say Granados was on conditional release stemming from a carjacking conviction in which he was charged as a juvenile.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement, writing: "I am so proud of my detectives, who left no stone unturned until this case was solved and the suspect was appropriately charged. This violent teenaged suspect, who has already been convicted of a felony, played a very dangerous game so he could 'feel like Superman.' If he’s Superman, then my detectives are his Kryptonite."

What's next:

Granados faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting into a building

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of a firearm/ammo by an adjudicated juvenile

Giving false info to law enforcement

Discharging a firearm in public

Violation of probation

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

