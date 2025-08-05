Juvenile shot after fight in Summerfield community in Hillsborough County

The Brief A juvenile was shot after a fight involving another juvenile off of Village Brook Drive in the Summerfield community in Riverview. Officials said a juvenile with a gunshot wound in the lower body was found. Detectives said they are speaking with a person of interest, and this remains an active investigation.



A juvenile was shot after a fight involving another juvenile off of Village Brook Drive in the Summerfield community off of Big Bend Road in Riverview.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after 5 p.m. to the area of the 11500 block of Village Brooke Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. Officials said a juvenile with a gunshot wound in the lower body was found.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.

Dig deeper:

Deputies learned the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between two juveniles. They said one of the juveniles involved shot the victim.

Detectives said they are speaking with a person of interest, and this remains an active investigation.