Juvenile shot after fight in Summerfield community in Hillsborough County
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A juvenile was shot after a fight involving another juvenile off of Village Brook Drive in the Summerfield community off of Big Bend Road in Riverview.
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after 5 p.m. to the area of the 11500 block of Village Brooke Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. Officials said a juvenile with a gunshot wound in the lower body was found.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.
Dig deeper:
Deputies learned the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between two juveniles. They said one of the juveniles involved shot the victim.
Detectives said they are speaking with a person of interest, and this remains an active investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.