Suspected stalker accused of peering into women’s bedrooms in St. Pete delivered sex toys to a victim: SPPD

Police in St. Petersburg believe a man accused of stalking five different women may have more victims.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, William Michael Copher, 49, drove from his home in Palmetto to St. Petersburg to stand outside victims' bedroom windows and peer inside.

In at least two cases, detectives say he was seen masturbating. He also delivered a package of sex toys to one victim and left notes, according to SPPD.

The police department received the first complaint on June 30.

Dig deeper:

Over the next few weeks, detectives connected various incidents and received additional tips that led them to investigate Copher.

He has been arrested on four counts of stalking and four counts of voyeurism involving five different women.

What you can do:

If you believe you have been victimized by Copher, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.