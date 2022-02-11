KFC employee shot, hospitalized as Manatee County detectives search for suspect

Manatee County deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a KFC employee in the parking lot on Thursday night.

Investigators said two unknown individuals arrived at the KFC, located at 6301 15th Street East, and pulled into the drive-through lane around 8:30 p.m. They apparently got into an argument with employees at the window about the food they ordered.

Within minutes. two employees left the restaurant and met the two men in the parking lot. Detectives said the argument escalated and one of the employees was shot.

Both men fled north on 15th Street East in a newer-model white vehicle. The shooting victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Detectives said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect has not been identified.