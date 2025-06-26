Kids bringing inanimate objects to life at Lakeland summer camp

The Brief Polk State College is offering a summer camp called Trick-Talking Puppetry. The weeklong class is available a couple of times over the summer. It helps kids develop skills by talking with a puppet without moving their lips.



On the Lakeland campus of Polk State College, there are a lot of laughs during a summer program called "Trick-Talking Puppetry".

"The charm is that you have an inanimate object that you bring to life," instructor Luis Campaneria said.

The long-time professional magician has taught the class for Polk State College's Kid at College program for around 20 years.

Kids from ages 5-13 take a weeklong class that's available a couple of times over the summer.

"It's basically developing the skills to talk with a puppet without moving their lips and animating the puppet to give it some life," Campaneria said.

Another term for what kids are learning is ventriloquy. Campaneria says the name was changed to make it easier to understand. After creating their own puppets and learning some of the basics, campers spend the rest of the week playing games, all designed to practice the craft.

"Virtually anyone can do it, you just have to practice," Campaneria said.

One of the misconceptions of the craft is the expectation that you have to clench your teeth completely closed to talk in the other voice.

"You actually have to have a gap in your mouth, so that air can come out without moving your lips," Campaneria said.

Some other lessons include learning the problematic letters of the alphabet, meaning letters that are challenging to say without moving your lips or B, F, M, P, V. Practicing also develops critical thinking skills.

"Ventriloquism helps you tone your thinking skills because really now you're thinking for two people, yourself and your figure," Campaneria said.

The next session of Trick-Talking Puppetry is from July 7-11 on the Winter Haven campus. Registration closes on June 30.

