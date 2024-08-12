Kids head back to school with new safety laws in place across Florida

This week, kids are heading back to school in the Tampa Bay area and they may see some changes on campus, as many new education laws are in place for the new school year.

The most noticeable will be around student safety, including locking up all doors during learning hours, like classrooms, hallways, and gates at all times.

The measures are a response by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the 2018 Parkland mass shooting.

Although safety is a top priority, the new law is posing problems with implementation in many school districts.

"Whenever kids are coming in, teachers are always at a door holding a door open, allowing kids to come in and leave, like doors have to be locked at all times," said Tracey McConnell, the PCTA vice president and a teacher. "They might be able to go out, but then they wouldn't be able to get back in. At my school, if a student needed to go to the clinic, they could go to the clinic and get out. But then when they needed to come back, somebody has to walk them back."

She said even on the first day of school, it’s raising some concerns logistically.

"It definitely will cause complications. For my classroom, when support comes into the classroom, a lot of times they don't have keys. So I could be in the middle of teaching and I have to stop what I'm doing and I have to go answer the door, and I might answer the door four times within an hour based on people coming in and out and interrupting teaching time."

One teacher tells FOX 13, safety is still top priority.

"Having the locked doors is a fundamental step in the right direction of making sure we know where everyone is at all times, that if a student is going out of the classroom, it's because a teacher sent them out and they have a destination they're going to one way or another. Now, like with all changes, there are some things that need adjustment, but that's just the world," said Nic Esposito, a Pinellas County teacher.

But teachers say all these steps towards safety can weigh heavily on the kids.

"Everything that we do to prevent them from being in danger is scary for them. I ran kids today through a safety drill where I had to talk to them about what to do whenever we have to hide, and a little boy was crying, saying, 'please don't make me.' ... But it's a new process. We need to be patient and change takes time to adjust," said McConnell.

