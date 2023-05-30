Expand / Collapse search

Krate at the Grove celebrating one year anniversary this weekend in Wesley Chapel

Pasco County
Wesley Chapel shopping and entertainment venue celebrates first year

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The open-air shopping and entertainment venue, Krate at the Grove, is celebrating its one-year anniversary the first weekend of June.

The Pasco County shipping container park featuring 46 unique restaurants and retail concepts, is planning a four-day celebration for the weekend.

It kicks off Thursday, June 1, with a Latin night and ends Sunday, June 4, with live music, inflatables, and a kid entrepreneur market.

Krate is located at 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd. For more information on the events scheduled, click here.