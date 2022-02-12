Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade returns to light up Ybor City

The Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade returned to historic Ybor City on Saturday night.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but organizers anticipated the return to be bigger and better than ever. They expected at least 100,000 spectators this year.

"You feel the excitement. Everyone is excited to be here. We’re expecting a record," Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago member and 2022 parade chairman.

This year’s parade featured more than 100 floats filled with Krewes excited about the return of the Gasparilla season. The illuminated floats marched down Seventh Avenue in historic Ybor City.

"The atmosphere. The people, everyone drinking having a good time. Tampa Bay coming together like a family," Dillon Barker said.

Something unique about the Knight Parade is its focus on diversity and Latin culture.

"Ybor is a jewel in the crown of Tampa Bay, the spectacular history, the art, the buildings it’s just incredible. It’s vibrant, and it’s just great to be here," Willis said.

This was the 47th year of the event. Proceeds from the Knight Parade benefit the Krewe’s Education Foundation.

