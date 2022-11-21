Krispy Kreme introduces holiday doughnuts which will launch day after Thanksgiving

You might still be planning for Thanksgiving but Krispy Kreme is already planning for Christmas by rolling out new holiday doughnut flavors starting the day after turkey day.

The new festive flavors take inspiration from everyone’s favorite holiday cookies. Better yet, the flavors are "approved by the Big Man himself," the companies said in a press release.

The new flavors according to the company website will include:

Holiday Sugar Cookie Doughnut - An Original Glazed® doughnut iced with sugar cookie flavored icing and topped with a festive sugar and sprinkle blend.

Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut - A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese flavored filling, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, and drizzled with gingerbread flavored icing.

Red Velvet Cake Doughnut - A glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.

Santa Belly Doughnut - A fan favorite filled with Kreme™, dipped in red icing, and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece.

Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles - An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.

"We’re bringing the fun, flavors and joy of the Christmas season to life by turning Krispy Kreme shops into Santa’s Bake Shop," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "We hope our fans pick up these delicious, fresh treats to share with family and friends at holiday gatherings." Feel free to bring them to our office anytime—or pick up a few for Hallmark Christmas movie screenings—because these tasty bites are guaranteed to give pumpkin spice a run for the title of a seasonal favorite.

