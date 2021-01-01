Lake Wales bicyclist killed after being struck by several vehicles, police say

The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed Thursday evening on US 27, south of State Road 60.

According to police, a man was riding a bike across US 27 shortly after 6 p.m on New Year's Eve. Officers say several vehicles swerved to avoid the man, but he was struck by a vehicle traveling behind them. After impact, he was hit by several other vehicles. Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 ext. 550.

