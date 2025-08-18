Lake Wales considering building BMX facility

The Brief The design is still in the planning stages, and the proposed location is just north of the iconic water tower. Currently, BMX facilities are available in the Tampa Bay area and Orlando, but there is a notable gap between these locations. City commissioners will take the first step by voting on the conceptual design.



The City of Lake Wales wants to dip its toe into the sports tourism market, beginning with a unique sport that currently lacks a dedicated facility in Central Florida.

The backstory:

Exciting developments are underway, including the renovation of the historic Walesbilt Hotel and Market Plaza in downtown Lake Wales. As the city embraces change and growth, it is now turning its attention to the dynamic world of sports tourism.

READ: City of Lake Wales to soon allow take-out alcohol in designated public zone downtown

"BMX is not just a national sport; it's an international sensation," remarked Keith Thompson, the Lake Wales commissioner of District 3. "Since becoming an Olympic sport in 2008, BMX has gained immense popularity not only in the United States but across the globe."

The city is eager to establish a state-of-the-art BMX facility. While the design is still in the planning stages, the proposed location is just north of the iconic water tower. City officials envision an outdoor venue featuring a cutting-edge material that offers greater resilience against the elements compared to traditional dirt tracks.

Currently, BMX facilities are available in the Tampa Bay area and Orlando, but there is a notable gap between these locations. The new facility in Lake Wales aims to bridge this gap, providing a unique destination for BMX enthusiasts.

MORE: Central Florida non-profit teaches kids in schools about e-bike, e-scooter safety amid rise in injuries

Big picture view:

By hosting events and competitions, the facility will serve as a magnet for visitors, invigorating the local economy. Moreover, it aligns with the Lake Wales Connected Plan, which seeks to foster a more walkable and bike-friendly community.

"I believe this initiative will not only attract out-of-town tourists but also encourage day-trippers to explore Lake Wales, enjoy our trails, and visit the various attractions our city has to offer," Thompson added.

Beyond sports tourism, the facility is designed for multi-use purposes.

"This venue will cater to local needs as an all-wheels park, accommodating scooters, bikes and skateboards," explained Stephanie Lutton, Lake Wales' parks and recreation director.

What's next:

On Tuesday, city commissioners will take the first step by voting on the conceptual design, which will help determine the project's cost and bring this exciting vision closer to reality.