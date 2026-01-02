Lakeland to activate school zone speed cameras starting Monday

The Brief Lakeland will begin enforcing new school zone speed cameras as students return from winter break next week. Drivers going more than 10 miles per hour over the limit while school zone lights are flashing will face a $100 ticket after a warning period.



What we know:

Lakeland officials are rolling out new school zone speed cameras in an effort to curb speeding and prevent serious crashes involving students.

The move follows a tragic string of incidents across Polk County. In the 2023-24 school year, 13 students were killed after they were struck by vehicles while getting to and from school.

City leaders say the new enforcement is designed to slow drivers down in areas where children are most vulnerable.

The cameras will begin operating next week as students return from winter break. They will only issue citations when school zone flashing lights are active and a driver is traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

What they're saying:

Lakeland Traffic Operations Manager Tess Schwartz said the numbers show an urgent need for action.

"In Polk County, over 20 students were struck by vehicles walking to and from school last school year. That’s unacceptable, and we want to make sure that Lakeland students are safe," Schwartz said.



According to Lakeland police, a month-long traffic study in the city's school zones showed about 850 speeding violations occurring each day.

Officials say those findings, combined with the recent deadly crashes, pushed the city to move forward with automated enforcement.

Where will cameras be located?

The school zone speed cameras will be stationed outside the following schools:

Lincoln Academy

Crystal Lake Elementary and Crystal Lake Middle School

Dixieland Elementary

Lakeland High School

Lakeland Highlands Middle School

North Lakeland Elementary

Sleepy Hill Elementary

Southwest Elementary and Southwest Middle School

What's next:

Drivers will receive warnings through the end of January as the city rolls out the program.

Beginning in February, anyone caught speeding in a school zone by the cameras will receive a $100 citation.