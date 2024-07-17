Lakeland business owners hit by back-to-back burglaries push message of positivity

More business owners are speaking out after a string of burglaries within a little more than a span of a week.

Nearly ten businesses have been broken into off Highway 98 north in Lakeland since July 8. A 24-year-old man is believed to be a person of interest in all of them.

Michael Norado owns five businesses at the Market Place North Plaza along US 98, including a zero-gravity massage chair lounge, a smoke shop, and a barbershop.

Michael Norado's businesses were burglarized twice within a little more than a span of a week.

Last Monday morning, a man turned the power off to Norado's smoke shop, broke the glass door and all the surveillance cameras, and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. He also broke into the cash register at the lounge.

The suspect went back on Friday morning to kill the power to multiple units and break into the same businesses once again, in addition to Norado's barber shop, where he says the suspect gets his haircut.

"A year and a half we've been cutting his hair," said Norado. "He has been a customer of ours. Never begged. Never tried to get anything for free. Always paid. So, we've never had a problem with this individual."

Police say Cory McPhaul is suspected of breaking into at least 10 Lakeland businesses.

Cory McPhaul, 24, was arrested Monday for burglarizing another smoke shop just south off of US-98. Lakeland police say he's believed to be a person of interest in at least ten commercial burglaries, including the ones belonging to Norado.

Magda Velez-Baez's nail and hair salon next door, 'Spoiled by Magda', was also damaged though the suspect only broke the glass. She has been open for one year.

"He just needs to get locked up and kept away. He's bored, so give him something to do in jail," said Velez-Baez. "It affects many of us, not just as business owners, but our families as well, so this is our bread and butter. We are a small community trying to give to the community."

Cory McPhaul's mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Despite this temporary setback, the owners want to spread a positive message.

"God blessed me with no damages to the salon and structure itself. I need to keep my faith and I know this is just a bump across, and I'll make it out. I just want to grow the business," said Velez-Baez.

Much like the Bible verses Norado wrote on the temporary wooden boards.

Norado wrote Bible verses on boards that currently cover his business.

"Life happens, and it happens to everybody, but we want to keep pushing the good vibes no matter what and that will keep pushing strength to the community," said Norado.

Lakeland police detectives say more charges against McPhaul are expected.

