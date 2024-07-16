Lakeland man recently released from jail accused of cutting power, breaking into businesses

A 24-year-old Lakeland man released from jail less than a month ago is back behind bars at the Polk County Jail. He's accused of cutting the power to a shopping plaza to break into businesses.

The Lakeland Police Department deemed the suspect, Cory McPhaul, a person of interest at nearly 10 other recent commercial burglaries nearby off Highway 98 North.

Late Monday night, Lakeland police responded to a suspicious incident at a shopping plaza near Harvard Street. Lakeland Electric also contacted police about the building's power getting cut.

McPhaul was seen by officers wearing a gray jacket, black pants and white gloves, attempting to break the glass door of the Zone 98 Smoke Shop. When officers arrested McPhaul for the crimes, they found a large knife in his pocket.

The next morning, employees at a Culvers just a couple of blocks away were stunned when they clocked in.

"It appeared that someone had tried to break into the building last night [Monday]," said Nathan Devine, the Culvers franchise owner. "I looked at the surveillance footage and found a gentleman taking what looked like a brick paver, and he was taking it and smashing it through the drive-thru window."

The suspect was seen in the video footage also wearing a gray jacket and black pants. When he was unsuccessful in getting into the building through the drive-thru window, he's seen in footage from a second camera on the other side of the building.

"He went out onto the patio, took a chair, tried to throw the chair through a door. Was not successful at that either, and then he walked off," he said. "I was just relieved and thankful that nobody was hurt. We can replace the glass. But I just don’t want anyone to ever get hurt."

Since last week, Lakeland police received at least eight reports from businesses in the area of property damage from attempted break-ins. Others also noted cash and valuables were missing.

A spokesperson said McPhaul is a person of interest in all of them. The suspect's arrests in the past mostly relate to domestic violence and violating injunction orders.

