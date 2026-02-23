Expand / Collapse search
LPD Investigating deadly shooting at Jade Fox Lounge: Police

Published  February 23, 2026 7:51am EST
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Lakeland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside the Jade Fox Lounge early on Sunday morning.
    • The victim, Deandre Montgomery Sr., 33, was found on the ground outside the lounge, and he was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died.
    • Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975 or Cory.Lawson@lakelandgov.net.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a Lakeland lounge early on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Jade Fox Lounge just after 2:00 a.m. and, according to investigators, the shooting happened as patrons were clearing out of the business for the night.

What we know:

The victim, Deandre Montgomery Sr., 33, was found on the ground outside the lounge, and he was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died.

Based on what they know now, LPD says that they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. No arrests have been made yet and detectives say that this was a random act of violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975 or Cory.Lawson@lakelandgov.net.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

