LPD Investigating deadly shooting at Jade Fox Lounge: Police

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a Lakeland lounge early on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Jade Fox Lounge just after 2:00 a.m. and, according to investigators, the shooting happened as patrons were clearing out of the business for the night.

What we know:

The victim, Deandre Montgomery Sr., 33, was found on the ground outside the lounge, and he was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died.

Based on what they know now, LPD says that they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. No arrests have been made yet and detectives say that this was a random act of violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975 or Cory.Lawson@lakelandgov.net.