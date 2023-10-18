Lakeland man charged with DUI after crashing car into Lake Hollingsworth: Police

article

A man drove his car into Lake Hollingsworth and fled the scene on Tuesday night, according to Lakeland police.

Around 8:30 p.m., an officer arrived at Lake Hollingsworth near Crystal Lake Drive after someone reported seeing a driver who appeared to be impaired flee a crash on foot. According to officials, the witness recorded the man leaving the scene.

LPD says the driver was described as a white man wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and red and green boots.

Once more units came to the scene they found the empty car in the lake, according to authorities. Officers say the suspect was found while they were circling the northeast parking lot of 175 Hollingsworth Drive.

READ: Deadly Polk County road rage shooting suspect arrested: Sheriff

The man was between trees in a wooded area and was wet from the lower chest down, according to police.

LPD says the suspect later identified as, 23-year-old Hunter William Gainey, spontaneously told officers, "I'm sorry guys," when he was found.

Officers say he also started crying and got emotional.

According to Lakeland Police, Gainey was the registered owner of the vehicle found in the lake. While he was read his rights, officers also noticed a strong smell of alcohol.

Officials noted that his speech was slurred. When asked to compete sobriety exercises, Gainey's only response was for a lawyer.

READ: Tampa police searching for hit-and-run driver, Florida one of the most dangerous states for cyclists

Gainey was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Once he was taken to the Lakeland Police Department he was asked to complete sobriety exercises again, according to LPD.

During the finger to nose and balance tests, officers say Gainey swayed. According to officials, Gainey refused to provide a breath sample.

Gainey was charged with:

One count of DUI

One count of DUI with property damage

One failure to give information at crash ($50 of damage or less)

The landscape of Lake Hollingsworth that's owned by the City of Lakeland, was damaged during the crash, according to police.