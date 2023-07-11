PCSO: Lakeland man dies in crash near Jamison Road

article

A Lakeland man died on Monday afternoon after a driver tried to pass a car on SR 37 near Jamison Road according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, first responders arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call around 3:15 p.m.

Delano Butler, 60, was driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt at the time of the incident according to PSCO.

Investigators say a 53-year-old Ruskin man driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado caused the crash.

Deward Flannery was driving south on SR 37 as Butler was driving north according to authorities.

PSCO says Flannery tried to pass another car by entering the northbound lane and ended up hitting the front passenger side of Butler's car.

Officials found Butler with life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene. They say they took him to a nearby hospital which is where he later died.

Authorities say Flannery was not injured.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.