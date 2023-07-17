Lakeland pedestrian killed during crash on Williamstown Boulevard

A 62-year-old Lakeland man died after getting hit by a truck on Williamstown Boulevard on Sunday night according to police.

Around 9:12 p.m. officers responded to a reported crash that happened on the 4300 block of Williamstown Boulevard.

Officers say they found an unresponsive man who was hit by a 2016 Nissan pickup truck.

The victim's name is not being released due to Marsy's Law.

READ: Tampa man dies, car catches on fire after head-on crash on I-75

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department say they tried to save the man's life.

Unfortunately, officials say the man died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation revealed that the man died after being hit in the westbound lane while attempting to cross the street. Kenneth Spencer Hudson, 42, was driving his truck in the same lane that the man was walking in.

READ: HCSO deputy arrested for DUI after rear-ending stopped car

Hudson stopped immediately after the crash and stayed at the scene according to investigators.

Police say the road was closed for about two and a half hours for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Traffic Crash Inspector Ofc. Camilo Almeida camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.