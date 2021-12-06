Lakeland teen receives perfect scores on 2 AP exams

A Polk County teen says she experienced an adrenaline rush like no other after finding out she scored far better than expected on not one – but two exams that could impact her future education goals.

Kim-Tien Vo received perfect scores on two Advanced Placement (AP) tests.

"My mind kind of blanked for a while," the senior at Harrison High School for the Arts in Lakeland told FOX 13.

Kim-Tien made perfect marks on the AP 2D Art and Design exam and the AP 3D Art and Design exam. She was one of only a dozen students in the world to do so.

Scores are based on the student’s art portfolio and an essay explaining their work.

Kim-Tien Vo, a senior at at Harrison School for the Arts in Lakeland, received perfect scores on the AP 2D and 3D Art and Design exams

When her principal received the email from the College Board, he was gobsmacked.

"I was completely blown away," Principal Kevin LeVine said.

Kim-Tien comes from a family in which success is the norm.

Her dad is an orthopedic surgeon. Her mom is a successful restaurateur. Her younger brother is a talented musician, having perfect pitch. And Kim-Tien describes one of her sisters as "a walking encyclopedia."

While many people are either right- or left-brained, Kim-Tien seems to be both.

Along with being an outstanding artist, LeVine says Kim-Tien's math and science scores are superlative, as well.