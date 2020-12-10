Lakeland teens hospitalized after reportedly throwing gasoline into bonfire

Three teens were taken to the hospital for burn injuries after an incident involving a bonfire Thursday night in Polk County.

Polk County Fire Rescue says it happened at 8928 Hammock Loop in Polk City. One of the teenagers had to be taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter. The other two were taken by ambulance to a medical center in Lakeland.

PCFR says the three young people, two boys and a girl, were gathered around a bonfire when one of them threw gasoline into the flames, resulting in all three being burned.

The extent of their injuries was not known. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating and the fire marshal was also contacted.

