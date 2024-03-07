Land purchase could expand Emerson Point Preserve and protect local estuary

article

At Emerson Point Preserve it feels and sounds like old Florida.

"The quietness and the nature," said Audry Krieg.

That’s what Audry Krieg, of Manatee County, loves about it.

Krieg visits when she can and brings friends like Kathy Phillips.

"It’s almost breathtaking. It’s very relaxing, peaceful. You don’t get that everywhere in Florida," said Krieg.

Manatee County Commissioners have the opportunity to expand Emerson Point Preserve with the purchase of 97 acres.

"The board of county commissioners wants to purchase this property, and we are actively trying to secure a contract for sale agreement," said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

Commissioners tell FOX 13 they are working on the price.

The land is appraised at $12.5 million, but the property owner is asking for more.

The owner also wants to build three homes on the land.

"That’s a concern because we are using your tax dollars to make these purchases. We are not a private business. It’s not our money. So we have to be good stewards to tax dollars. We also understand the importance of buying this piece of property and securing it for future generations," said Van Ostenbridge.

The land has been listed for decades with the state as a crucial property to protect.

"We need to move forward with this. I think dollar for dollar this will be looked back upon decades from now, generations for now as a wise purchase," said Commissioner George Kruse.

Environmental groups like Suncoast Waterkeeper and Tampa Bay Estuary program say the land’s value far exceeds any price tag.

They worry it could be lost all together to development.

"It would be protecting Florida outstanding water, It would be protecting all the habitats within, there’s some crucial salt flats there that have been disappearing off the coast of Tampa and Manatee counties. There’s a lot of essential habitats that if they were protected would go a long way," said Suncoast Waterkeeper Executive Director Abbey Tyrna.

Some funds to purchase would likely come from the state and from the Conservation and Parks Project Referendum which Manatee County residents voted for.

The purchase would help protect an estuary that makes an impact for not only Manatee County, but all of Tampa Bay.

"The opportunity for the ecosystem for our environment for our resilience is much higher than putting on some homes and high rises in that area," said Tyrna.

Manatee County Commissioners will be discussing their options on March 11. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

