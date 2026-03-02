Largest equestrian arts show in North America comes to Tampa Bay

The Brief Cirque Ma’Ceo will be performing in Lutz March 6–8 at Avalon Stables. This is the largest equestrian arts show in North America. This show chowcases acrobtics, aerial dancing and exotic horses.



One of the most unique shows is performing in the Tampa Bay area.

Cirque Ma’Ceo, the largest equestrian arts show in North America, has made it to the Avalon Stables in Lutz where you can see unique horses, acrobats and aerial artists in stunning performances.

Olissio Zoppe started this tour in 2005, transforming this production into a global sensation.

Performances:

March 6 at 7 p.m.

March 7 at 4 and 7 p.m.

March 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

What you can do:

For more information on performances and tickets, click here.