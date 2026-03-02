Expand / Collapse search

Largest equestrian arts show in North America comes to Tampa Bay

By
Published  March 2, 2026 11:01am EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Cirque Ma’Ceo performing in Lutz this weekend

Cirque Ma’Ceo performing in Lutz this weekend

A new cirque show is coming to Lutz this weekend which features artistry and horseback. FOX 13's Heather Healy reports.

The Brief

    • Cirque Ma’Ceo will be performing in Lutz March 6–8 at Avalon Stables.
    • This is the largest equestrian arts show in North America.
    • This show chowcases acrobtics, aerial dancing and exotic horses.

LUTZ, Fla. - One of the most unique shows is performing in the Tampa Bay area.

Cirque Ma’Ceo, the largest equestrian arts show in North America, has made it to the Avalon Stables in Lutz where you can see unique horses, acrobats and aerial artists in stunning performances.

Image 1 of 2

 

Olissio Zoppe started this tour in 2005, transforming this production into a global sensation. 

READ: IndyCar Series season roars to life in downtown St. Pete

Performances:

  • March 6 at 7 p.m.
  • March 7 at 4 and 7 p.m.
  • March 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

What you can do:

For more information on performances and tickets, click here.

The Source: This article was written by conducting interviews and viewing information on the Cirque Ma'Ceo website.

Hillsborough CountyEntertainment