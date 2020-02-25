Largo company's waveform technology could change venue, airport security forever

Whether it's a Rays game, a concert, or the airport, slow security lines can be a source of frustration, but most would agree good security is of utmost importance at large venues. Largo-based technology company Xonar, however, is proving you don't have to compromise safety for speed.

Experts at Xonar have been testing their new security system, Xonar Safe, at local venues including Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

They say it is designed specifically to detect concealed weapons.

"It does not trigger on pocket items, so if you have keys or a wallet, normal pocket items do not trigger the system. So there is no need to take them out of your pockets," says Xonar chief technology officer Jeff McFadden.

There's also no need to empty purses, take off shoes, or remove jackets. Orthopedic implants, pacemakers, and insulin pumps will not trigger the system.

Unlike other systems that use X-rays, 3-D scans, or magnetometers to detect metal objects, Xonar Safe is powered by artificial intelligence.

McFadden says the system sends out a pulse. A waveform will bounce off someone walking through the system and the artificial intelligence analyzes that waveform. If a weapon is detected, a system operator would be notified.

Advertisement

Xonar Safe looks for characteristics of a weapon, including shape and density. McFadden says it leaves little to interpretation.

"That is one of the issues with older technology, is that they are relying on a security officer who maybe has three or four seconds to make a determination. That's a pretty tall order, I think," he said.

Xonar says the technology combines safety with speed.

"If you are a music venue or sporting venue, you really want to get your customers in and in their seats, watching the game or performance quickly," said McFadden.

Xonar is still in testing, but the company's goal is to start selling the system this year.