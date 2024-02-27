Largo family catches unknown man peeking inside home three times, police investigating

Ron Hubbard and his family have an unwanted visitor.

"Basically, what he did was he creeped like this over here like the Grinch over here and one of these blinds was open, and he looked in, but then he needed a better peek, so he got up on the steps, and he leaned onto the house to look further," he said.

Hubbard said a man, who he and his family don’t recognize, has been walking around his property in Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Largo and peeking into his home. He said it has happened at least three times.

"It was just very concerning that he would look and see my wife and young child and then lean in for a peek," Hubbard said, describing Sunday’s incident.

"What concerns me the most is, I don't know if it's just a random peeping Tom trying to get a peek at people, or if he has seen me and my kids walk [around the neighborhood] and he's after little kids, or if he just knows who else lives in the house, my other family members that live in the house," Hubbard said. "It just feels like he's targeting, and it's just very concerning, because it could be random, which is also concerning, but it's very concerning for me, because it does feel targeted, like he's trying to do something really bad."

He said the man’s most recent visit was Monday night, but the man never made it to the window, because Hubbard’s new floodlights scared him away.

"I actually opened up the door and basically started screaming that the cops were going to come," Hubbard said.

Officers with the Largo Police Department did come, but Hubbard said they told him that, because Monday’s video doesn’t show the man approaching a window, they didn’t have probable cause to arrest him at this time.

Hubbard has added more cameras to his property, with eight total now. He also has several lights surrounding his property.

"It's very unnerving even with all the safety precautions I put up, because no matter the amount of safety, you can't stop a crazy person from doing crazy things. And I'm more concerned, not only for me, but the whole community as a whole," Hubbard said. "I just want the community to be aware that there is a weirdo running around, peeking in windows, possibly trying to harm people."

"I’ve been staying up basically all night trying to be like that second line of defense while everybody else in my house sleeps," he said. "It was just very, very concerning, because it’s like, those are the people I love the most."

Largo police said it’s still an active, ongoing investigation, and they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

