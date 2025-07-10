Largo residents, business owners impacted by tornado can get federal disaster assistance. Here's how

The Brief The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making low-interest loans available to those impacted by last month's tornado in Largo. The EF-1 tornado damaged dozens of buildings, but no serious injuries were reported. A Disaster Loan Outreach Center has opened at the Largo Public Library and is available during certain hours until July 28.



The City of Largo says residents, business owners and nonprofits who experienced damage caused by last month's tornado can apply for federal disaster assistance loans.

Pinellas County tornado

The backstory:

According to the National Weather Service, on June 25, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Largo near Ulmerton and Belcher Roads. The NWS said peak wind was 90 mph, and it was on the ground for eight minutes.

Dozens of buildings were damaged, officials said, including an estimated 40–50 homes in Ranchero Village and another 10–15 in the Bay Ranch mobile home community.

Despite the damage, no serious injuries were reported.

Disaster assistance loans

What To Know:

Officials with the City of Largo say the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has declared the storm a qualifying federal disaster, allowing those impacted to qualify for low-interest loans.

Small businesses and private nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million, depending on eligibility, while homeowners and renters may borrow up to $100,000.

The loans can help cover repair costs, personal property replacement, and living expenses not covered by insurance.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center has opened at the Largo Public Library at 120 Central Park Dr., and is available at the following times until Monday, July 28:

Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information on the SBA Disaster Loan program, call 1-800-659-2955 or click here.