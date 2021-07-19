Largo teen sentenced to five years probation in Halloween boat crash that killed 16-year-old

article

A 17-year-old suspect who was charged as an adult after a boat crash claimed the life of another teen learned his fate Monday morning.

A Pinellas County judge sentenced Gavin Johnston to five years of probation after the teen pled guilty to vessel homicide. He must also complete 300 hours of community service.

Back in November, Johnston – who was 16 at the time – and six other teens boarded a boat to head home after attending a Halloween party, where adults were in attendance, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at the time.

Investigators said Johnston sped through a no-wake zone when he struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near Indian Shores. The crash sent him and the six other teens flying into the water. None were wearing life jackets.

Rachel Herring was part of the West Florida Dance Company.

The body of 16-year-old Rachel Herring was found half a mile south of the crash scene.

Herring’s family was in court when the sentencing was handed down and as Johnston read an apology, but while he pled guilty, they weren’t convinced that the teen driver felt guilty.

"Just a tiny amount of remorse from you or your family would’ve been nice," said Steve Page, a Herring family representative. "Just to see one time. How about some tears? My biggest fear in the whole thing is that you won’t learn a thing. This is supposed to be about justice."

The crash scene in November 2020.

Johnston is also required to stay from alcohol and is not allowed to operate a boat. He was not found to be impaired following the deadly crash, but there were witness statements that he had been drinking prior to operating the boat.

If he violates those terms, he could be re-sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

