Last day of Early Voting in our area

2020 General Election: Tampa Bay Area

THREE WAYS TO VOTE

1. Vote By Mail

Mail ballots must be received by your Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. November 3.

What to Know about Vote By Mail

-- Don't forget to sign your Vote By Mail envelope before returning it.

-- Make sure you have a current signature on file with your Supervisor of Elections Office. You can update your signature by completing a printed or online voter registration application. (An online application will add your most recent Florida Driver License or Florida State ID signature to your voter record.)

-- Be consistent when signing your mail ballot return envelope. Signatures are compared to those on file with the elections office.

-- You may mail your ballot back or drop it off at your local elections offices or Early Voting sites (during Early Voting). Check with your local elections office for more information on drop-off locations.

-- If you mail the ballot back, make sure to allow plenty of time for it to be received. We recommend that you allow at least a week for your mailed ballot to reach your elections office. If your ballot isn't in your county's elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day, it will not be counted.

2. Early Voting

During Early Voting, you may vote at any Early Vote site in your county.

Dates, times and locations vary by county (see list below). Important: you must vote in the county in which you live.

What to Bring to an Early Vote Site

-- Current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV), US Passport, Debit or Credit Card, Military ID, Student ID, Retirement Center ID, Neighborhood Association ID, Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA), Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06), Government Employee ID. If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

-- Your sample ballot. You may mark your sample ballot and use it as a reference.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 - November 1, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Locations: Apollo Beach Community Center*, Amalie Arena*, Austin Davis Public Library*, Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, Bruton Memorial Library, C.

Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, Fred B. Karl County Center, Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library, Maureen B.

Gauzza Public Library, New Tampa Regional Library, North Tampa Branch Library, Northdale Recreation Center, Northwest Elections Office*, Port Tampa Community Center, Providence West Community Center*, Raymond James Stadium*, Riverview Branch Library, Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, Southeast Elections Office*, SouthShore Regional Library, Temple Terrace Public Library, Town N Country Regional Public Library, West Tampa Branch Library, University Area Community Center*, USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center)*

(* denotes a new location)

PINELLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 - November 1, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Locations: County Courthouse Supervisor of Elections Office, Supervisor of Elections Office Election Service Center, Supervisor of Elections Office County Building, The Centre of Palm Harbor, SPC Allstate Center*

(* Denotes a new location)

POLK COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 - November 1, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Locations: Polk Street Community Center, Polk County Sheriffs Northeast District Office, Haines City Library, Polk County Govt. Center in Lakeland, Simpson Park Community Center, James P Austin Community Center, Mulberry Civic Center, Poinciana Community Center, Gill Jones NE Polk County Govt. Center

MANATEE COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 - November 1, 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Locations: Supervisor of Elections Office, Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, Palmetto Library, Rocky Bluff Library, Manatee County Utilities Administrative Offices, Florida Department of Transportation Operations Office

Counties where early voting is closed: Pasco, Sumter, Hernando and Citrus

3. Election Day: November 3, 2020, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Florida law states that on Election Day you may only vote in the polling place

assigned to your current residence address. You are encouraged to update your

address prior to Election Day to avoid delays at your polling place. If you

don't know where your polling place is, call your Supervisor of Elections or

check their website.

What to Bring on Election Day

-- Current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of

identification include: FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV), US

Passport, Debit or Credit Card, Military ID, Student ID, Retirement Center ID,

Neighborhood Association ID, Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued

by VA), Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06), Government

Employee ID. If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

-- Your sample ballot. You may mark your sample ballot and use it as a

reference.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Some offices may be temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19. Contact

the office for the most current information on office closures.

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.votehillsborough.org

(813) 744-5900

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, Florida 33619

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33602

Southeast Regional Office, 10020 South U.S. Hwy. 301, Riverview, FL 33578

Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33624

Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.votepinellas.com

(727) 464-VOTE (8683)

Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center,

Largo, FL 33773

County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, FL 33756

County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Brian E. Corley, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.pascovotes.gov/

(352) 521-4302 or 1 (800) 851-8754

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th St., Suite 200, Dade City, FL 33523

West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Dr., Suite 110, New Port Richey,

FL 34654

Central Pasco Professional Center, 4111 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Suite 105, Land

O'Lakes, FL 34639

Para assistencia en espaol llame al 833-828-3224

Lori Edwards, Polk County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.polkelections.com

(863) 534-5888

Headquarters, 250 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830

Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880

William "Bill" Keen, Sumter County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.sumterelections.org

(352) 569-1540

Main office, 7375 Powell Road, Suite 125, Wildwood, FL 34785

Bushnell Annex Office, 316 E. Anderson Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513

Shirley Anderson, Hernando County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.hernandovotes.com

(352) 754-4125

20 N. Main St., Room 165, Brooksville, FL 34601

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606

Michael S. Bennett, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.votemanatee.com

(941) 741-3823

600 301 Blvd. W. Suite 108, Bradenton, FL 34205

Susan Gill, Citrus County Supervisor of Elections

https://www.votecitrus.com

(352) 564-7120

1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34428