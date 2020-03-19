Legal advice on wills, power of attorneys during COVID-19 outbreak

During the coronavirus pandemic, most people are concerned about contracting the virus, their health and recovery. However, sometimes the worst happens.

Understandably, people have been preparing -- legally, through power of attorneys and wills. Many law firms have been receiving an influx of phone calls seeking advice.

Lupe Vazquez-Mitcham from the Bar Association provided the following:

St. Michael's Legal Center provides pro bono advice and representation for individuals and families. They also assist with trust and estate matters. They will receive calls and answer legal questions. Emails are not being accepted. Their phone number: 813-289-5385.

Bay Area Legal Services can also assist. Contact information can be found here: www.bals.org.

Additional pro bono services for domestic violence victims can be found with "Are You Safe." You can call them directly at 813 997-7432. They will provide an attorney for court representation.

Callers can always reach the Lawyer Referral Service of Hillsborough County Bar at 813 221-7780 to assist in navigation.

