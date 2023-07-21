Legal guardian who pleaded guilty in elderly man’s death sentenced by Tampa judge

Tampa prosecutors said a woman's actions as a legal guardian caused the death of an elderly man in her care. And after pleading guilty to elderly neglect in February, a judge decided on her punishment Friday.

At Rebecca Fierle's sentencing, prosecutor Michael Castillo said she should pay for what she did and asked for jail time plus probation.

"The real crime here frankly, is a loss of due process. Mr. Stryker had expressed a desire to live as long as he could," argued Castillo.

In May 2019, prosecutors say Fierle was serving as Steven Stryker’s legal guardian, which gave her complete control of all his medical and financial decisions. Stryker would end up at St. Joseph’s hospital in Tampa after a medical issue.

While there, investigator say Firele ordered the medical team to remove his feeding tube and requested a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order to be placed on Stryker.

Days later, Stryker choked to death.

Prosecutors say it was the heartless actions of Fierle that led to the Navy veteran‘s death. But Fierle’s attorney, Allen Yates disagreed.

He told the court some medical experts believe her actions were reasonable, and he argued Stryker was very ill and there was no good outcome for his recovery. Yates asked for a straight probation and no jail time.

"The reality is that Mr. Stryker died while he was in the hospital under 24-hour care by doctors and nurses," argued Yates.

The final word went to Tampa Judge Samantha Ward. Before handing down her sentence, she pointed out that what Fierle did was wrong.

"She doesn’t have any business being anywhere near wards of the state, elderly individuals or providing any type of service to them based on the conduct that I heard," said Ward.

She sentenced Fierle to four years of probation. Ward didn’t believe incarceration was a proper sentence, noting her lack of criminal record.

Under probation, her license will be revoked, and she will not be allowed to have any contact or provide guardianship service for any elderly or disabled person.